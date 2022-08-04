Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,939,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.95.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,648. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average is $118.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

