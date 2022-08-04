Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

See Also

