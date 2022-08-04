Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Woodward by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

