Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.07

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
Separately, Investec cut shares of Woolworths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.
Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.
