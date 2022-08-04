WT Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,530 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GHE LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 94,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 37.1% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.40. The stock has a market cap of $244.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.