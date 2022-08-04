X-CASH Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $1,205.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001205 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

