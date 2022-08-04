XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.72.
Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT)
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.