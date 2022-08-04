XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.