Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.92 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 258.57% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 1.3 %

XERS opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,508,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 57.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 115.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 497,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

