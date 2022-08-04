Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Position Lowered by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,308 shares during the period. Xperi accounts for approximately 2.4% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth $88,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPER. Stephens initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of XPER traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,710. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

