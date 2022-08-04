Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Short Interest Update

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xylem Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE XYL opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

