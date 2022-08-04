Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Position Lifted by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 474.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185,000 shares during the period. Yamana Gold makes up approximately 3.2% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.15% of Yamana Gold worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,678,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AUY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,301,805. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.31. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

