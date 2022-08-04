Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($56.70) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.77) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ZAL traded up €1.52 ($1.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €27.64 ($28.49). 1,206,707 shares of the company were exchanged. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($51.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.70.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

