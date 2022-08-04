ZB Token Price Reaches $0.0828 (ZB)

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $38.36 million and $760,282.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00127967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031969 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

