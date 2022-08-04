Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 71,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Zedge in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Zedge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Zedge by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zedge by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 494,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zedge by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Zedge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.17. Zedge has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

