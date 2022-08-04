Zelwin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,251.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Zelwin has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $37,251.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,116.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

About Zelwin

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com.

Buying and Selling Zelwin

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

