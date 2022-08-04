Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Maintains Rating at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 27,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,362. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.07. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,671 shares of company stock valued at $48,067.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 927,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 239,276 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $7,812,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 547,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

