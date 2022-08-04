Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0422 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $553.92 million and $169.81 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00462369 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $486.91 or 0.02105784 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00287893 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,416,013,464 coins and its circulating supply is 13,124,546,311 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.