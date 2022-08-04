Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70-6.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.70-$6.90 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average is $117.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.41.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 24,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 35.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 62,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

