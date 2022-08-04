Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70-6.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.70-$6.90 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.41.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

