Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/3/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $119.00.

8/2/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $120.00.

7/22/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $115.00.

7/18/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $120.00.

7/15/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZBH traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.59. 13,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

