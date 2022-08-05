0x (ZRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.38 Million

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $297.44 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,141.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00128483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org.

0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

