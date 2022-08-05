108,714 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,182,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $7.07 on Friday, reaching $219.93. 89,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.59%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

