112 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.39 and its 200 day moving average is $561.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

