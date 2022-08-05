1,240 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 83,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,535. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

