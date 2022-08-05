1,400 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Moderna by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,214,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,229,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,507,448.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,214,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,029 shares of company stock worth $82,263,545. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $10.03 on Friday, reaching $184.15. The stock had a trading volume of 160,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.29 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

