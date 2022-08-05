1,931 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

