1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%.
1Life Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 80,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $30.18.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
