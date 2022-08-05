1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%.

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 80,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 324,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,153,000 after acquiring an additional 210,424 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1,878.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 72,448 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

