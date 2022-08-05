1MillionNFTs Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $29,428.16 and approximately $41,327.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00623004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014671 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars.

