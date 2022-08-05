23,055 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 46,380.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

