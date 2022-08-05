2,590 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.85. 73,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $113.64.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

