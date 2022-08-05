26,497 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XDJA) Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XDJA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XDJA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. 382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

