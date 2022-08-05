294,000 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Acquired by Yunqi Capital Ltd

Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 294,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000. KE accounts for 4.2% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KE by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in KE by 33.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,999,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,382 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KE by 116.2% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Trading Down 1.6 %

BEKE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 259,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,396,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of -1.98. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

