3,000 Shares in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $653,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $531,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BRCC opened at $8.97 on Friday. BRC Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The company had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About BRC



BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

