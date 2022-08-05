3,132 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $35,917,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

