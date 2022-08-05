37,215 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,247,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of TransDigm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TDG traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $633.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,478. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $568.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.29.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

