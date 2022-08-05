3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $51,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $186,687,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,773,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $147.82. 81,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,593. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

