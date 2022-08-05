48,085 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,016,000 after acquiring an additional 369,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IEUR stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. 24,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,649. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.