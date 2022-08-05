515,526 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 515,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,553,000. Clean Harbors accounts for about 2.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 72.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 15.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

