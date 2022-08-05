5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Cormark

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNP. Raymond James lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins downgraded 5N Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded 5N Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.23 million and a P/E ratio of -31.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$3.37.

Insider Activity

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.01 million. Analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.1192814 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 175,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,383,095. In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 175,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,383,095. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 100,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,842,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,175,756.30. Insiders have bought a total of 525,000 shares of company stock worth $744,350 over the last quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

