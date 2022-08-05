A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) were down 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 1,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.33.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.26. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $795,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $819,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $795,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $819,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $422,177.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,589 shares in the company, valued at $16,027,643.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,410 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,352 in the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,888,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 88,776 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.