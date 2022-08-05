A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,208. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in A. O. Smith by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

