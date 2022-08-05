AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,904 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $166,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34.6% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 89,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.05. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,761 shares of company stock valued at $55,528,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.