Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%.
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ACRS opened at $16.77 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
