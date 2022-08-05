ACoconut Trading Up 9.9% This Week (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $216,379.75 and approximately $31,833.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00039071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

