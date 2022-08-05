Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 12.7 %
NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
