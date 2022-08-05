Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

