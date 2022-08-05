Actinium (ACM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $63.00

Actinium (ACM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $179,485.41 and $63.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,766,100 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

