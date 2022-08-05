Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CFO Sells $816,158.28 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

