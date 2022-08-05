Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

