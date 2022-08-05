Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance
Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
