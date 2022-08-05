adbank (ADB) Trading Down 3% This Week

adbank (ADB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $396,036.03 and approximately $2,212.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,004.53 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00131248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00065859 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official website is adbank.network.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.