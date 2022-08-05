adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €200.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($206.19) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($201.03) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($216.49) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($206.19) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($221.65) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($216.49) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday.

FRA ADS traded up €4.24 ($4.37) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €175.24 ($180.66). 528,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €196.88. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a one year high of €201.01 ($207.23).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

